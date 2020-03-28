Global  

US Navy Ship Mercy Docks in Port of LA, Becoming Largest Hospital in the City Amid Pandemic

A U.S. Navy hospital ship arrived at the Port of Los Angeles Friday, bringing 1,000 beds for patients to help local hospitals as coronavirus cases surge in the county.

