What are your rights as a renter? TONIGHT....THE APARTMENT COMPLEX IS DEFENDING ITSELF. WE SENT...13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER....JEREMY CHEN TO FIND OUT.....WHAT YOUR RIGHTS ARE....AS A RENTER! "A NOTICE PUT OUT BY THIS APARTMENT COMPLEX BEHIND ME CERTAINLY STIRRING EMOTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND A LOCAL ATTORNEY SAYS THERE NEEDS TO BE A CONSENSUS BETWEEN THE LANDLORDS AND THE TENANTS IN ORDER TO MOVE FORWARD" AL LASSO IS DESCRIBING THE CURRENT ECONOMIC CRISIS- CAUSED BY THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK. IT WAS MENTIONED IN A VIRAL PHOTO WHERE THE SUN CHASE APARTMENTS PUT OUT A NOTICE SAYING THE RENT IS STILL DUE WHILE ACKNOWLEDGING THE OUTBREAK. "SO INSTEAD OF SENDING OUT NOTICES, BLANKET AND SCARING EVERYONE, IT'S PROBABLY BEST TO COMMUNICATE WITH YOUR TENANTS AND LET THEM KNOW." LASSO SAYS LANDLORDS AND TENANTS SHOULD WORK TOGETHER- ON POSSIBLE PAYMENT PLANS OR OTHER SOLUTIONS TO MOVE FORWARD. "TRY TO COME TO AN AGREEMENT BECAUSE WE'RE FIGHTING THIS TOGETHER AND IF WE DO THINGS LIKE THIS, NOBODY IS GOING TO WIN IN THE END." HE SAYS RIGHT NOW- YOU CAN NOT BE PHYSICALLY EVICTED FROM YOUR PROPERTY- DUE TO GOVERNOR SISOLAK'S DIRECTIVE. THERE ARE STILL THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND. "WHEN THEY CAME OUT AND SAID I'M PUTTING A HOLD ON EVICTIONS, HE NEVER SAID HE'S PUTTING A HOLD ON MORTGAGE PAYMENTS, HE'S PUTTING A HOLD ON PROPERTY TAXES." HE ALSO SAYS EVICTIONS CAN STILL BE FILED IN COURT- JUST NOT CARRIED OUT YET. THIS MAY HURT CREDIT SCORES OR YOUR RENTING BACKGROUND. UNLESS THE STATE ISSUES ADDITIONAL DIRECTIVES OR FINANCIAL RELIEF-- THE LAW STILL SAYS RENT STILL NEEDS TO BE PAID EVENTUALLY. "TECHNICALLY YOUR RENT IS STILL DUE, SO YOU HAVE TO TAKE THE INITIATIVE TO TRY TO WORK SOMETHING OUT BEFORE IT GETS TO THAT PROBLEM." "WE DID REACH OUT TO THE OWNERS OF THE APARTMENT COMPLEX FOR COMMENT, BUT DIDN'T HEAR BACK BY AIR TIME. JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWS."





