NCAA Tournament Cancellation Leaves Sour Taste in McLaughlin's Mouth

Well had the n-c-a-a tournaments gone on as scheduled, fort wayne would have been well represented..

Former north side star keion brooks junior and snider grad malik williams were locks to make it on the men's side..as for the women, a former homestead standout was poised to lead purdue to its first tournament appearance in three years..petar hood has her story..

?nat pop - crowd cheers, p-a announcer: "karissa mclaughlin!"?karissa mclaughlin: "i mean, it just makes me sick to my stomach.

We put all that work in, and this could have been the year for us to get our chance in the tournament."narr: karissa mclaughlin has dreamed of playing in the big dance her whole life...mclaughlin: "just for that to kind of be taken away without even seeing if we had that chance was just kind of heartbreaking."narr: heartbroken because, accoridng to several bracketologists, her boilermakers had a real shot to make the field for the first time in mclaughlin's three-year college career.

Mclaughlin: "we didn't know what was going to happen, but we knew our chances were high, so we were hoping that we were going to get our chance this year.

Unfortunately it didn't happen.

Things didn't work out in anyone's favor, honestly."

Narr: despite the dissapointing ending, it was still a solid season for the former indiana miss basketball.

As a junior, mclaughlin averaged over 13 points per game on her way to being named honorable mention all-big ten...mclaughlin: "i was able to score in different ways, whether it be pull-up jump shots, trying to get to the basket some.

I didn't get to the free-throw line as much as i wanted, nor did i shoot the ball as well as i wanted to.

But that happens sometimes.

It's motivating to get back in the gym and work even harder."narr: but for mclaughlin, the ultimate motivation as she looks ahead to her final season in west lafayette... is making that lifelong dream of dancing in march come true..mclaughlin: "i mean, i just want to help take my team to that level, and i know that we can.

I know that we have the pieces to do it.

I think our program is headed in the right direction, and hopefully my senior season, we can finally get there."?nat pop- fight song playing?narr: in fort wayne, petar hood, fox 55 sports..

