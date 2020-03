Venetian Las Vegas to give 'LOVE' to healthcare workers now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published Venetian Las Vegas to give 'LOVE' to healthcare workers The exterior lights at the Venetian and Palazzo towers on the Las Vegas Strip will be turned off Saturday night in support of Earth Hour and it will also share a message of 'LOVE' to healthcare workers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Venetian Las Vegas to give 'LOVE' to healthcare workers GOING DARK AROUND THE SAMETIME... FOR EARTH HOUR.IT STARTED....IN -2- THOUSAND -7- ...TO DRAW ATTENTION....TO CLIMATE CHANGE.THE ORGANIZERS SAY.....THIS YEAR...IT WILL ALSO SERVE AS A SYMBOLOF WORLD-WIDE SOLIDARITY.....IN THE FIGHT AGAINST.....THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.IF YOU WANT TO PARTICIPATE..EARTH HOUR IS 8:30 TO 9:30P-M....TOMORROW.THE VENETIAN AND PALAZZO AREPARTICIPATING....IN EARTH HOUR..AT THE SAME TIME...THE VENETIAN TOWER..WILL STRATEGICALLY LIGHTUP......HOTEL ROOMS TO SPELL "LOVE"...TO THANK THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY.IT WILL DO THAT.....EVERY NIGHT...AT 8:30... FOR THE FORESEEABLEFUTURE.WELL....WE ARE LITERALLY BLOWING INTO





