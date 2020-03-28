Springfield couple postpones their wedding because of the pandemic

Have died.

The coronavirus is causing a disruption in everything from sporting events... to schools.... to weddings.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live here in the studio and shows us one springfield couple who is putting their wedding on hold until the pandemic is over.

Jeni riley and bruce macleod...from springfield... have been waiting for their special day for over a year... but the coronavirus is putting in snag in plans for a mid- spring wedding... the macleod family has been waiting for their wedding day since november of 2018.

Riley: "its been a long time in the making."

But as the world self isolates the coronavirus pandemic has muted their wedding bells riley"the first extended date was june 14th.

Now sitting here thinking about june 14th, still seems a little scary so we're thinking about possibly postponing even more."

Jeni says most of her vendors have been very understanding about changing their wedding date.

Macleod: "we're hoping we get to see the crest of this soon.

And that we're coming down the backside of this very quickly and we can make the june 14th target."

Riley: "at the end of the day like i said we're just super fortunate and lucky that we're healthy."

When it comes to the big day... it wont just be about tieing the knot.

But finally reuinting with their extended family at the end of this pandemic.

Riley: "it'll be nice to see everyone i think and everyone coming from out of town, you know just laughing and eating good food, dancing just like you know the party atmosphere and the love and support of our family.

I think that'll be my favorite.

A celebration of love... and normalsy macleod: " i want to say the food but i think the right answer is that i get to marry the best most goregous woman round.

Nat: "i love you."*hold up for 3 seconds the macleod family also had a disney cruise planned for the bahammas a week after their wedding but they say that too will have to be postponed.

