Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19: Wuhan partially reopens from months-long isolation

COVID-19: Wuhan partially reopens from months-long isolation

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19: Wuhan partially reopens from months-long isolation

COVID-19: Wuhan partially reopens from months-long isolation

The Chinese city where the global coronavirus pandemic began partly reopened on Saturday, after more than two months of almost total isolation.View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mike_mayowa

Mayowa Michael John RT @channelstv: COVID-19: Wuhan Partially Reopens After Months Of Lockdown https://t.co/FsjzlJGaOL https://t.co/bvUxgusJNe 48 seconds ago

journalist_NAgo

Niko Ago ✒️ RT @euronews: COVID-19: Wuhan partially reopens https://t.co/ZL7r2Jabrl 2 minutes ago

blues_pablo

Sœur Dominique / Hôpital du Saint Caliban Caliban's News Feed _ COVID-19: Wuhan partially reopens from months-long isolation https://t.co/FZnQWktvyN 5 minutes ago

euronews

euronews COVID-19: Wuhan partially reopens https://t.co/ZL7r2Jabrl 6 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ COVID-19: Wuhan partially reopens from months-long isolation https://t.co/4nQlaIyo79 https://t.co/Dt6OYhpEQZ 11 minutes ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite COVID-19: Wuhan partially reopens from months-long isolation https://t.co/4rWDYjjtWc https://t.co/3uCULYOKXL 11 minutes ago

opennewswindow

Open News Window COVID-19: Wuhan Partially Reopens After Months Of Lockdown – CHANNELS TELEVISION https://t.co/sOvMXQ30m4 55 minutes ago

homelandnewsng1

Homeland News COVID-19: Wuhan partially reopens after months of lockdown https://t.co/qIYoLpVYEq 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.