'Can feed 4 lakh people': Arvind Kejriwal urges all to support lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that his government now has the capacity to feed 4 lakh people in the capital.

He said that around 800 centres are providing food to the poor and flying squads are also working to ensure the needy do not go hungry.

Kejriwal also appealed to migrant labourers to not leave the city and support PM Modi's lockdown call.

