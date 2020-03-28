Global  

Have Meghan and Harry moved to California?

Have Meghan and Harry moved to California?

Have Meghan and Harry moved to California?

Rumours suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left Canada for the west coast of America.The hearsay comes shortly after it was announced Meghan would be voicing a new film about a family of elephants, Disneynature’s Elephant, for Disney+.

Tweets about this

SpritesTempest

Sprite's Tempest RT @22_Minutes: Harry and Meghan have left Canada and moved to California, which means the only Canadian royalty left is Eugene Levy and Ca… 6 minutes ago

LuvLaceJubilee

🇺🇸(Ali´e)BranchOfRoyalityMeghanHarryMovedToLA😉. RT @MikeSington: Welcome to LA! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie have moved permanently to the Los Angeles area. They have… 7 minutes ago

randypalef

Randall Palef, Ed.D. RT @danwootton: EXCLUSIVE Prince Harry and Meghan have fled Canada to escape the coronavirus pandemic and moved permanently to California,… 15 minutes ago

Iggy

Iggy RT @latimes: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved to L.A., according to reports https://t.co/wrKxVe7nkK 33 minutes ago

mrs_owoeye

Mrs Oluwakemi Owoeye RT @RitaAParker: Look Britain and the Monarchy you guys got what you wanted. Harry and Meghan are out. They moved on. This is like a bad br… 44 minutes ago

PositveRebound

Positive Rebound 🦋 Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Baby Archie Have Moved to the United States https://t.co/k9bPcJHHAM 1 hour ago

Punkroez

Sarah Rimmer ‎⎊ Harry and Meghan, who claimed that they wanted a quiet and private life in Canada (which I supported them about), h… https://t.co/YN8wKJYXUj 1 hour ago

Diana_847

Diana So Meghan & Harry have moved to LA. Time for their RPOs to come home.We need our police here, they can pay for thei… https://t.co/LSKuXyTlBA 2 hours ago

