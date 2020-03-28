Have Meghan and Harry moved to California? now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published Have Meghan and Harry moved to California? Rumours suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left Canada for the west coast of America.The hearsay comes shortly after it was announced Meghan would be voicing a new film about a family of elephants, Disneynature’s Elephant, for Disney+. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sprite's Tempest RT @22_Minutes: Harry and Meghan have left Canada and moved to California, which means the only Canadian royalty left is Eugene Levy and Ca… 6 minutes ago 🇺🇸(Ali´e)BranchOfRoyalityMeghanHarryMovedToLA😉. RT @MikeSington: Welcome to LA! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie have moved permanently to the Los Angeles area. They have… 7 minutes ago Randall Palef, Ed.D. RT @danwootton: EXCLUSIVE Prince Harry and Meghan have fled Canada to escape the coronavirus pandemic and moved permanently to California,… 15 minutes ago Iggy RT @latimes: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved to L.A., according to reports https://t.co/wrKxVe7nkK 33 minutes ago Mrs Oluwakemi Owoeye RT @RitaAParker: Look Britain and the Monarchy you guys got what you wanted. Harry and Meghan are out. They moved on. This is like a bad br… 44 minutes ago Positive Rebound 🦋 Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Baby Archie Have Moved to the United States https://t.co/k9bPcJHHAM 1 hour ago Sarah Rimmer ‎⎊ Harry and Meghan, who claimed that they wanted a quiet and private life in Canada (which I supported them about), h… https://t.co/YN8wKJYXUj 1 hour ago Diana So Meghan & Harry have moved to LA. Time for their RPOs to come home.We need our police here, they can pay for thei… https://t.co/LSKuXyTlBA 2 hours ago