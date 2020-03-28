Global  

Trump sends off naval hospital ship USNS Comfort

Donald Trump speaks in Virginia as part of a send-off for the Comfort, which is going to New York to help the city combat coronavirus.

He calls the USNS Comfort “a 70,000-tonne message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York.”

