Coronavirus Update: NYS Postpones Bar Exam In Wake Of Virus Outbreak Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:18s - Published 3 weeks ago Coronavirus Update: NYS Postpones Bar Exam In Wake Of Virus Outbreak Thousands of law school graduates in New York will now have to wait until the fall to take the bar exam. 0

