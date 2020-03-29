Global  

US Army Corps deploys 3 teams to Boise to prepare for COVID-19 impacts

US Army Corps deploys 3 teams to Boise to prepare for COVID-19 impacts

US Army Corps deploys 3 teams to Boise to prepare for COVID-19 impacts

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District deployed three, two person teams to Boise, in order to support the State’s office of emergency services and expand their ability to handle an expected increase in patients.

US Army Corps deploys 3 teams to Boise to prepare for COVID-19 impacts

THE U-S ARMY COREOF ENGINEERSDEPLOYED TEAMS TOBOISE TO HELP OURSTATE LESSEN VIRUSEXPOSURE ANDEFFECTS.THREE TEAMS FROMWALLA WALLAWASHINGTON...ARE INTOWN TO SUPPORTIDAHO'S OFFICE OFEMERGENCYSERVICES.THEIR WORK WILLFOCUS ONPINPOINTINGPOSSIBLEALTERNATIVEHEALTHCAREFACILITIES IN IDAHO.THE TEAMS ARESENT FROM ACROSSTHE COUNTRY TOASSIST LOCALDISTRICTS IN TIMESOF NATURAL ANDHUMAN-MADEDISASTER.THEIR GOAL ISADDING EXTRA SETSOF HANDS IF THERE'SAN INCREASEDPATIENT LOAD IN THESTATE




