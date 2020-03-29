US Army Corps deploys 3 teams to Boise to prepare for COVID-19 impacts 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:30s - Published US Army Corps deploys 3 teams to Boise to prepare for COVID-19 impacts The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District deployed three, two person teams to Boise, in order to support the State’s office of emergency services and expand their ability to handle an expected increase in patients. 0

THE U-S ARMY CORE OF ENGINEERS DEPLOYED TEAMS TO BOISE TO HELP OUR STATE LESSEN VIRUS EXPOSURE AND EFFECTS. THREE TEAMS FROM WALLA WALLA WASHINGTON... ARE IN TOWN TO SUPPORT IDAHO'S OFFICE OF EMERGENCY SERVICES. THEIR WORK WILL FOCUS ON PINPOINTING POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE HEALTHCARE FACILITIES IN IDAHO. THE TEAMS ARE SENT FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO ASSIST LOCAL DISTRICTS IN TIMES OF NATURAL AND HUMAN-MADE DISASTER. THEIR GOAL IS ADDING EXTRA SETS OF HANDS IF THERE'S AN INCREASED PATIENT LOAD IN THE STATE





