Car enthusiasts participate in 'Quarantine Cruise' down the Las Vegas Strip now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:43s - Published Car enthusiasts participate in 'Quarantine Cruise' down the Las Vegas Strip Traffic is certainly lighter with locals limiting their travel as part of social distancing measures. This is especially true on the Strip. Members of a local car club are trying to bring some life back to area. Jeremy Chen reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Car enthusiasts participate in 'Quarantine Cruise' down the Las Vegas Strip DISTANCING MEASURES.THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE ON THESTRIP.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER JEREMYCHEN SHOWS US HOW MEMBERS OF ALOCAL CAR CLUB ARE TRYING TOBRING SOME LIFE BACK TO AREA."SCENES OF AN EMPTY STRIP LIKETHE ONE RIGHT BEHIND ME ISCURRENTLY THE NEW REALITY.HOWEVER, FOR A PERIOD OF TIME,THERE WAS THE USUAL TRAFFICWE'VE COME TO EXPECT." NOCARS-NO VISITORS.AN EERIE SIGHT ON THE LAS VEGASSTRIP DURING THIS TIME OFSOCIAL DISTANCING.THE NORMALLY BUSTLING SCENEDEVOID OF LIFE.HOWEVER.THAT QUICKLY CHANGED SATURDAYMORNING ((HONKS)) ACARAVAN OF CLASSIC AND ANTIQUECARS- CRUISING DOWN THE STRIP.A BREATH OF FRESH AIR FOR CARENTHUSIASTS."THEY ARE VERY GRATEFUL."MICHAEL FECCHINO IS THE VICEPRESIDENT OF THE LAS VEGASANTIQUE AUTOMOBILE CLUB OFAMERICA.HE ORGANIZED THE QUARANTINECRUISE ON THE STRIP- AFTER AMEMBER OF HIS CLUB SUGGESTEDIT."I WENT AHEAD AND STARTEDMAKING PHONE CALLS AND TOOK ITFROM THERE AND NOW WE HAVEABOUT OVER 100 CARS HERETODAY." DRIVERS REMAINED MOSTLYINSIDE THEIR CARS AS THEYGATHERED- BEING MINDFUL OFSOCIAL DISTANCINGRECCOMENDATIONS."MOST OF THESE PEOPLE HERE AREUSED TO GOING ONCE OR TWICE AWEEK AND DOING SOME ACTIVITYWITH THEIR CAR, SO IT'S NICETHEY CAN GET OUT SAFELY."((HONKS)) FECCHINO SAYS LASVEGAS HAS A BIG CAR CULTURE--AND THE QUARATINE CRUISE WAS ARARE ESCAPE FROM HOME."I HAD ONE GUY SAY, MY SOULMATE AND I ARE GETTING A LITTLEEDGY AND WE WANT TO GET OUT OFHERE." LOOKLIVE OUT"ORGANIZERS SAY IT TOOK ABOUTAN HOUR FOR ALL OF THE CARS TOCOME UP AND DOWN THE LAS VEGASSTRIP.JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWS.A TIME OF PRAYER FOR THOSEIMPACTED BY THE PANDEMIC.THIS MORNING A CARAVAN GATHE





