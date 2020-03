Nurse speaks on dealing with COVID-19 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:12s - Published Nurse speaks on dealing with COVID-19 A nurse speaks on dealing with COVID-19 in New York City saying, "this is the bubonic plague on steroids." 0

ROBIN KRINSKYIS WITNESSING THE DEVASTATIONOF COVID19 UP CLOSE AT MT.SINAI'S FLAGSHIP HOSPITAL.SOT: (KRINSKY) 5:42 "I'VE READABOUT THE BUBONIC PLAGUE.THIS IS THE BUBONIC PLAGUE ONSTEROIDS.IT'S WIPING PEOPLE OUT."(TRACK) =WE= HAVE SEEN NURSESAND DOCTORS ON THE "FRONTLINES" ALL WEEK, USHERINGPEOPLE INTO EMERGENCY ROOMS.AT LEAST ONE OF THEIR OWN DIED,KIOUS KELLY, AN ASSISTANTNURSING MANAGER AT MT.SINAI WEST.COLLEAGUES SAID HE DIDN'T HAVEACCESS TO THE PROPER "PERSONAL,PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT," PPE.SOME SAID THEY HAD TO USE TRASHBAGS.SOT: 3:48.(KRINSKY) "THE PPE IS OURARMOUR.THIS IS A WAR AND THAT IS OURARMOUR.IF YOU DON'T GIVE US ARMOUR, WEARE GOING TO GET ILL." NAT SOT:SUBWAY TRAIN RUSHES INTOSTATION (TRACK) MTA WORKERS AREALSO ON THE FRONT LINES.49 YEAR OLD SUBWAY CONDUCTOR,PETER PETRASSI-WHO ALSO HADDIABETES-SUCCUMBED THIS WEEK TOCOVID19.SO DID BUS DRIVER, OLIVERCYRUS, AT THE AGE OF 62.TRANSIT WORKERS GET GLOVES BUTNO FACE MASK.SO BUS DRIVER MERCEDES AYALASENT ME THIS PHOTO OF HERSELFWEARING A PLASTIC, UPHOLSTERYCOVERING TO PROTECT HER FACE.NAT SOT: POLICE SIRENS(TRACK) THE NYPD IS NOT IMMUNETO THE CONTAGION OF COVID19.DENNIS DICKSON, A VETERANCUSTODIAN AT ONE POLICE PLAZA,BECAME THE FIRST MEMBER OF THEDEPARTMENT TO LOSE HIS LIFE,AFTER VALIANTLY CLEANING THEFACILITY IN RECENT WEEKS TOMAKE IT CLEANER.3,737 NYPD COPS CALLED IN SICKON THURSDAY-10 PERCENT OF THEENTIRE FORCE.IT'S NOT CLEAR HOW MANY OF THEMHAD SYMPTOMS.BUT CLEARLY, THE VIRUS ISTAKING BOTH A PHYSICAL ANDEMOTIONAL TOLL ON FRONT-LINEWORKERS.SOT: KRINSKY FACE TIME PHONER4:26 "THE EMOTIONAL=EXHAUSTION= THAT IT HAS TAKENON THE NURSES WORKING ON THESEUNITS IS =OVERWHELMING=.WENEED TO DO SOMETHING FOR THESENURSES (CUT) SOT: FACETIME.7:23 "I DIDN'T SIGN UP FOR APANDEMIC OR TO TAKE PEOPLE TOMAKE SHIFT MORGUES BUT THAT'SWHAT IT IS AND (PARAPHRASE) WEHAVE TO DEAL WITH IT" IM MARYMURPHY,





