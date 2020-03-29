Three juveniles hurt in Chandler rollover crash now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:20s - Published Three juveniles hurt in Chandler rollover crash Seven people, including six juveniles, were hurt in a rollover crash in southeast Chandler. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Three juveniles hurt in Chandler rollover crash HOW HIGH THE TEMPERATURES WILLGO COMING UP IN MOMENTS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Velvet💜 RT @abc15: BREAKING: Chandler PD says three juveniles have serious injuries after an early morning rollover crash in far southeast Chandler… 3 minutes ago ABC15 Arizona BREAKING: Chandler PD says three juveniles have serious injuries after an early morning rollover crash in far south… https://t.co/kr2DBde58o 6 minutes ago