Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus testing takes place in Chessington car park

Coronavirus testing takes place in Chessington car park

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus testing takes place in Chessington car park

Coronavirus testing takes place in Chessington car park

Testing for the coronavirus is taking place for NHS workers at a temporary drive-through location in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures in Surrey.

Report by Ahmedr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

johnecohound

John Riley RT @mwt2008: UK coronavirus live: 209 deaths in 24 hours takes UK toll to 1,228. Lockdown measures will be in place for 'significant period… 1 hour ago

mwt2008

Mark W Tebbutt UK coronavirus live: 209 deaths in 24 hours takes UK toll to 1,228. Lockdown measures will be in place for 'signifi… https://t.co/ELDXSlCrDF 2 hours ago

wenfolgar

Wen RT @DADargBA: #COVID19 #coronavirus Death growth rates converge to China, but from very different starting points. Until statistical testin… 1 day ago

DADargBA

DAD #COVID19 #coronavirus Death growth rates converge to China, but from very different starting points. Until statisti… https://t.co/SyQv236Xcd 1 day ago

SteverRobbins

Stever Robbins @gamitech @COVID19Tracking South Korea has 10-minute drive through tests and has been doing them for a few weeks. “… https://t.co/tUIk12Tmpz 2 days ago

systonhouse

eleanor pepper RT @Katie_Cronin: Q: Why has Rutland got ‘no confirmed cases’ of coronavirus? A: It has several coronavirus cases. It hasn’t got a hospit… 2 days ago

blackseraphim2

Black Seraphim @TerrapinStatio7 @DCJohnNorton "Tedros said Trump was expanding testing and is putting in place other WHO recommend… https://t.co/A92DRd7IdN 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.