Grammy award-winning Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki dies at 86 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:44s - Published Grammy award-winning Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki dies at 86 Polish culture "has suffered a great and irreparable loss", the country's culture minister said on Sunday.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Schwanenlied (Lave Tes Mains/Lava Le Tue Mani) I start the day with such sad, sad news. We lost a giant, a true walking god of music. #KrzysztofPenderecki was a… https://t.co/myYFFV2Kyt 2 hours ago pplgvn RT @euronews: Polish culture "has suffered a great and irreparable loss", the country's culture minister said on Sunday. https://t.co/vuyaL… 4 hours ago euronews Polish culture "has suffered a great and irreparable loss", the country's culture minister said on Sunday. https://t.co/vuyaLs2goa 7 hours ago