Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tom Hanks gives health update after Covid-19 diagnosis

Tom Hanks gives health update after Covid-19 diagnosis

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Tom Hanks gives health update after Covid-19 diagnosis

Tom Hanks gives health update after Covid-19 diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned to Los Angeles from Australia and will continue "sheltering in place and social distancing" after their Covid-19 diagnosis.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TrumpLieDetectr

Jim Dutton #WherearetheTests Hanks gives health update after returning to L.A. https://t.co/7HHkDVlMCu 1 hour ago

Lacie96218648

Lacie RT @people: Tom Hanks Gives Health Update After Returning to L.A. with Wife Rita Wilson https://t.co/GWsLlaLpl0 1 hour ago

My7DayBiz

my7daybiz Tom Hanks Gives Health Update After Returning to L.A. with Wife Rita Wilson https://t.co/43hF9PmYsh https://t.co/EiUFqRSFk6 2 hours ago

Anastez48066911

Pat Tom Hanks SHOULD BE JALED !!!Gives Health Update After Returning to L.A. with Wife Rita Wilson https://t.co/2UYzj03sAT 2 hours ago

PeterKanelis

Peter Kanelis Hanks gives health update after returning to L.A. https://t.co/xKe9Zp4wLI Yeah...let's keep Tom and Rita around for a while longer... 2 hours ago

NWBradAss

Bradass Hanks gives health update after returning to L.A. https://t.co/vDezmTqwZO 2 hours ago

chrisrabalais

chrisrabalais Love you, Brother. Think about VP.... please.. we need you man #biden #tomhanks #coronavirus #covid19 #losangeles… https://t.co/hndVp1M8jb 2 hours ago

KimDay8

Kimberly Kay Day Hanks gives health update after returning to L.A. https://t.co/cJWa2qyoj4 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.