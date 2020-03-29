Tom Hanks gives health update after Covid-19 diagnosis now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:54s - Published Tom Hanks gives health update after Covid-19 diagnosis Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned to Los Angeles from Australia and will continue "sheltering in place and social distancing" after their Covid-19 diagnosis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jim Dutton #WherearetheTests Hanks gives health update after returning to L.A. https://t.co/7HHkDVlMCu 1 hour ago Lacie RT @people: Tom Hanks Gives Health Update After Returning to L.A. with Wife Rita Wilson https://t.co/GWsLlaLpl0 1 hour ago my7daybiz Tom Hanks Gives Health Update After Returning to L.A. with Wife Rita Wilson https://t.co/43hF9PmYsh https://t.co/EiUFqRSFk6 2 hours ago Pat Tom Hanks SHOULD BE JALED !!!Gives Health Update After Returning to L.A. with Wife Rita Wilson https://t.co/2UYzj03sAT 2 hours ago Peter Kanelis Hanks gives health update after returning to L.A. https://t.co/xKe9Zp4wLI Yeah...let's keep Tom and Rita around for a while longer... 2 hours ago Bradass Hanks gives health update after returning to L.A. https://t.co/vDezmTqwZO 2 hours ago chrisrabalais Love you, Brother. Think about VP.... please.. we need you man #biden #tomhanks #coronavirus #covid19 #losangeles… https://t.co/hndVp1M8jb 2 hours ago Kimberly Kay Day Hanks gives health update after returning to L.A. https://t.co/cJWa2qyoj4 3 hours ago