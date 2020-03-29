'Three week review' for social distancing'

Global  

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Dept Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries announced a 'review' of social distancing in three weeks, but around three to six months to 'get back to normal'.

