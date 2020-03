Boston takes action to dissuade people from playing team sports 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:18s - Published Boston takes action to dissuade people from playing team sports "People are still gathering in groups and playing sports in our parks. This is not social distancing," Walsh said. "The last effort is to lock the park(s) down, we don't want to lock the park(s) down because we want people to be able to walk through the park(s)." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Boston takes action to dissuade people from playing team sports YESTERDAY AT CITY HALL O 311,PEOPLE ARE STILL GATHERING INGROUPS AND PLAYI SPORTS IN OURPARKS.THIS IS NOT SOCIAL DISTANCING.GATHERING IN A PARKING LOT,SITTING IN A ROUND CIRCLE ANDHAVI CONVERSATIONS IS NOTSOCIAL DISTANCING.WE ARE TAKING NEW MEASURES TODISCOURAGE ANYONE FROM ENGAGINGACTIVITIES IN OUR PARKS THATWILL PUT THEMSELVES OR OTHERS ATRISK, AND QUITE HONESTL, YOU’REARE PUTTING OTHER PEOPLE AT RISKBY DOING THIS.HIS INCLUDES SPORTS LIKE SOCCER,STREET HOCKEY, BASKETBALL,TENNIS AND OTHER SPORTS THAT AREGOING ON.WE ARE TO STARTED TO TEMPORARILYPUT ZIP TIES ON BASKETBALL HOOPS-- WE ALREADY STARTED TOTEMPORARILY PUT THE TIES ONBASKETBALL HOOPS, AND THE LASTEFFORT IS TO LOCK THE PARK DOWN.WE DO NOT WANT TO LOCK THE PARKDOWN, BECAUSE WE WANT PEOPLE TOWALK THROUGH THE PARK.WE WANT TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OFTHE VIRUS.AND PEOPLE MIGHT NOT THINK YOUARE IN DANGER WITH CORONAVIRUS.NUMBER ONE, YOU CAN CATCH THECORONAVIRUS.NUMBER TWO, YOU ARE CARRIERS.YOU COULD BRING THAT VIRUS INTOYOUR HOME AND AFFECT YOURGRANDPARENTS, AN OLDERPOPULATION INSIDE YOUR HOME, ORYOUR PARENTS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this