Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson Urged To Close All Non-Essential Workplaces

Boris Johnson Urged To Close All Non-Essential Workplaces

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson Urged To Close All Non-Essential Workplaces

Boris Johnson Urged To Close All Non-Essential Workplaces

Members of Parliament warned Boris Johnson about workers at construction sites, call centres and other workplaces.

According to Business Insider, they urged him in a letter to close all non-essential workplaces.

Labour MP Bill Esterson said letting them stay open is "inevitably adding to the risk that many more people will be infected than necessary." By letting these places remain open, it adds strain to public transportation continuing to be crowded.

The letter said: “At work people are closer than 2 metres to their colleagues sometimes with inadequate hand-washing facilities."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.