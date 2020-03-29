Global  

Your Phone May Be Helping The CDC Fight The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has teamed up with state and local governments across America.

According to Gizmodo, they aim to track people’s cellphone location data and trace the novel coronavirus’s spread.

Mobile ad firms have been forwarding information from users “in certain areas of geographic interest” to federal authorities by way of the CDC.

