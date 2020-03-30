Ripley locals celebrate 3-year-old's birthday with a 'drive-by' party amid social distancing

Honking "happy birthday brantley!"

A special birthday for a special boy.

Nats "happy birthday to you...happy birthday to you locals and family members driving by honking their horns and delivering baloons to celebrate brantley burrough's 3rd birthday....but still maintaining social distancing.

It's a day of filled with happiness after years of uncertainty sot myleigh burroughs, brantley's mother- "i never thought i'd see this day" doctors diagnosed brantley with edward's syndrome and a heart condition before his mother gave birth.

Sot- alonna mullens, brantley's grandmother- myleigh was told when she was six months pregnant that brantley would not survive but not only did he survive.

Against all odds, super brantley as he's known around town, is beating every obstacles and inspiring the community along the way.

Sot-tonya gray, organizer- "we appreciate him.

We appreciate god's grace upon him."

God's grace on a special face... in ripley, sydney darden wtva 9 news.

