Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ripley locals celebrate 3-year-old's birthday with a 'drive-by' party amid social distancing

Ripley locals celebrate 3-year-old's birthday with a 'drive-by' party amid social distancing

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Ripley locals celebrate 3-year-old's birthday with a 'drive-by' party amid social distancing

Ripley locals celebrate 3-year-old's birthday with a 'drive-by' party amid social distancing

The city of Ripley's social distancing requirements did not stop locals form celebrating the birthday of 3 year old Brantley Burroughs.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ripley locals celebrate 3-year-old's birthday with a 'drive-by' party amid social distancing

Honking "happy birthday brantley!"

A special birthday for a special boy.

Nats "happy birthday to you...happy birthday to you locals and family members driving by honking their horns and delivering baloons to celebrate brantley burrough's 3rd birthday....but still maintaining social distancing.

It's a day of filled with happiness after years of uncertainty sot myleigh burroughs, brantley's mother- "i never thought i'd see this day" doctors diagnosed brantley with edward's syndrome and a heart condition before his mother gave birth.

Sot- alonna mullens, brantley's grandmother- myleigh was told when she was six months pregnant that brantley would not survive but not only did he survive.

Against all odds, super brantley as he's known around town, is beating every obstacles and inspiring the community along the way.

Sot-tonya gray, organizer- "we appreciate him.

We appreciate god's grace upon him."

God's grace on a special face... in ripley, sydney darden wtva 9 news.

It looks like there are much drier conditions tonight..

Drier conditions tonight..




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.