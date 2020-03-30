Global  

Changes to college entrance exams

Changes to college entrance exams, both SAT and ACTtests have been canceled for now.

ADVANCED PLACEMENT EXAMS..THE S-A-T AND A-C-T TESTS AREBEING SUSPENDED UNTIL JUNE..ANYONE WHO REGISTERED FOR THOSETESTS WILL BE RECEIVING AREFUND..ADVANCED PLACEMENT EXAMS WILLBE MODIFIED AND GIVEN OUTONLINE..BE SURE TO CHECK WITH YOURCHILD'S SCHOOL IF YOU HAVE ANYQUESTIONS..THE CITY OF LAS VEGAS PUTTINGTOGETHER A LAS VEGAS




