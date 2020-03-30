Eyewitness captures tornado wreaking havoc in Arkansas

Global  

An eyewitness filmed a large tornado that struck the city of Jonesboro in Arkansas on Saturday (March 28).

Video shared with Reuters showing debris being flung around by the spinning tornado was filmed from inside a shop.

Local media reported that the tornado has wrecked buildings and flipped cars.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was killed or injured by the tornado, which hit the city of about 75,000 people in the northeast of the state at around 5:20 p.m.

(2220 GMT) Arkansas Governor Tom Cotton said on Twitter that he was closely monitoring the situation and he and his staff "stand ready to assist the people of Craighead County as they face both the coronavirus and these deadly storms."




