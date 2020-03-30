The second series of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' looks set to feature an A-List rotating roster of guest judges, with Naomi Campbell, Dame Judi Dench and Joanna Lumley reported to have signed up.



Tweets about this LiamMcKechnie RT @TVZone_: NEW: Judi Dench, Joan Collins. Naomi Campbell and Joanna Lumley have reportedly signed up to be guest judges on the next serie… 33 minutes ago BANG Showbiz Naomi Campbell and Judi Dench to guest judge RuPaul's Drag Race UK? #NaomiCampbell #JudiDench #RuPaul… https://t.co/o5q60M3DTM 40 minutes ago damian dawson RT @DragRaceRUUK_: #RUUKUPDATES EXCLUSIVE RUMOURED & CONFIRMED Drag Race UK Season 2 Guest Judges Judi Dench, Joan Collins, Naomi Cam… 10 hours ago Drag Race RU UK 🇬🇧 #RUUKUPDATES EXCLUSIVE RUMOURED & CONFIRMED Drag Race UK Season 2 Guest Judges Judi Dench, Joan Collins, Naom… https://t.co/TBYSwhMBy3 11 hours ago TVZone NEW: Judi Dench, Joan Collins. Naomi Campbell and Joanna Lumley have reportedly signed up to be guest judges on the… https://t.co/cFmF8KXFTy 13 hours ago Daily Star RuPaul's Drag Race UK to get 'dream' judges including Naomi Campbell and Judi Dench https://t.co/nbVv0sEOYl 14 hours ago Daily Star RuPaul's Drag Race UK to get 'dream' judges including Naomi Campbell and Judi Dench https://t.co/nbVv0sWpPT 19 hours ago celebnews2020 Naomi Campbell and Judi Dench to guest judge RuPaul's Drag Race UK? https://t.co/5wPC2yIuRX 23 hours ago