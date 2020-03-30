Naomi Campbell and Judi Dench to guest judge RuPaul's Drag Race UK?

Global  

The second series of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' looks set to feature an A-List rotating roster of guest judges, with Naomi Campbell, Dame Judi Dench and Joanna Lumley reported to have signed up.

