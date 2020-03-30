Kartik Aaryan contributes Rs 1 crore to PM-Cares fund 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:38s - Published Kartik Aaryan contributes Rs 1 crore to PM-Cares fund Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares fund in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. 0

