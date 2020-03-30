James McAvoy makes big donation to provide protective gear for U.K. medical staff 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:40s - Published James McAvoy makes big donation to provide protective gear for U.K. medical staff Actor James McAvoy has donated £275,000 to help provide members of Britain's National Health Service with key personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this