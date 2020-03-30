Global  

Italy's Lockdown Helps Reduce Coronavirus Spread

Italy's three-week stay-at-home lockdown order is due to be lifted on Friday.

But according to Reuters, it will likely be extended, even though the number of coronavirus cases and deaths are falling.

New covid-19 cases dropped on Sunday also dropped from 5,974 to 5,217.

Italy's mortality rate also dropped, from a record 919 deaths on Friday to 756 on Sunday.

