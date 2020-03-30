US woman completes couples yoga class with her cat during coronavirus lockdown

This was the funny moment a New York woman decided to use her cat as her yoga partner after her boyfriend was too hard to pick up.

The clip, filmed on March 22 at their home, shows the woman holding her cat, named Sir Wellington, up in the air on her feet, while the instruction video plays in the background.

Sir Wellington's owner explained: "We were trying to do aerial yoga because we were going crazy from the quarantine and my boyfriend and I were having a hard time lifting each other up so we lifted up Wellington instead, wellington is very tolerant and pretty much allows anyone to lift him up in any way as long as he gets some treats after!"