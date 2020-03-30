This chic T-shirt benefits local NYC restaurants during the quarantine

If you’re looking for a way to update your wardrobe for spring.

But also want to give back while we all continue to social distance, we have the perfect shirt for you.

A new COVID-19 merch relief campaign, “Bought This T-Shirt and Stayed The F*** Home,” launched this week... in an effort to support those in the restaurant and hospitality industries who have been affected by the pandemic.

Started by food influencer and “Today” show digital host Samah Dada (@dadaeats)... in collaboration with Australian art director, Josh Greenstein.

The campaign features T-shirts and tote bags available for purchase online.

With 100% of profits going to participating restaurants who have agreed to give 25% of what they receive from the initiative to their staffs.

Who aren’t able to work during the quarantine.

The line of white T-shirts features the logos of local New York City restaurants like Good Thanks.

Jajaja, Lovely Day, Cafe Habana, Ruby’s and “Queer Eye” food expert Antoni Porowski’s restaurant, Village Den.

The back of the shirts say “Bought This T-Shirt and Stayed the F*** Home,” available in both censored and uncensored versions