Trump Extends COVID-19
Distancing Guidelines Through April Donald Trump recently announced that Americans would
have to continue practicing social distancing guidelines until
at least April 30, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Donald Trump,
via ’New York Times’ This means that Americans must continue to avoid
activities such as nonessential travel, dining in at
restaurants and gathering in groups of more than 10.
Trump’s decision to extend the coronavirus
guidelines is a sharp turn from his previous
upbeat prediction that all would be well and
back to normal by Easter.
According to Dr. Anthony S.
Fauci,
Trump’s new decision is due to
recent predictions from his
advisors and health officials, which say that as many as 200,000 Americans could die from
COVID-19 in the country even with restrictions in place.
Dr. Anthony S.
Fauci,
via ‘NY Times’