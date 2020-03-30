Global  

Trump Extends COVID-19 Distancing Guidelines Through April

Trump Extends COVID-19 Distancing Guidelines Through April Donald Trump recently announced that Americans would have to continue practicing social distancing guidelines until at least April 30, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Donald Trump, via ’New York Times’ This means that Americans must continue to avoid activities such as nonessential travel, dining in at restaurants and gathering in groups of more than 10.

Trump’s decision to extend the coronavirus guidelines is a sharp turn from his previous upbeat prediction that all would be well and back to normal by Easter.

According to Dr. Anthony S.

Fauci, Trump’s new decision is due to recent predictions from his advisors and health officials, which say that as many as 200,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 in the country even with restrictions in place.

Dr. Anthony S.

Fauci, via ‘NY Times’

