Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket Company Deemed Essential During Coronavirus Outbreak

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, was deemed an essential business during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Business Insider, they are not being forced to shut down because of “its future value to national security.” The company has an agreement to build a lunar lander that would allow NASA to put people on the Moon by 2024.

It also has an Air Force contract that will help it produce a fully reusable rocket intended to carry both passengers and cargo.

A spokesperson said the safety and health of their employees is a priority and those who can work from who are doing so.