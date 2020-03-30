Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kourtney Kardashian says this towel cuts her hair drying time in half

Kourtney Kardashian says this towel cuts her hair drying time in half

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Kourtney Kardashian says this towel cuts her hair drying time in half

Kourtney Kardashian says this towel cuts her hair drying time in half

When it comes to beauty routines, we are constantly seeking out products that make our day-to-day lives a bit easier.

Kourtney Kardashian recently let fans in on her best kept secret: The Aquis x Poosh Rapid Dry and Sleep Hair Turban.

It’s a dual-sided towel that helps cuts drying time by 50 percent.

The towel is created from Two layer-lisse, which is an ultra-fine fiber that absorbs water and helps to minimize water damage .

The leopard side is made from charmeuse, a soft luxurious silky fabric that protects your hair.

Aside from alleviating bed head, it also allows for less friction between your hair and pillow case, otherwise causing frizz and split-ends

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

InTheKnow

In The Know Kourtney Kardashian says this towel cuts her hair drying time in half https://t.co/PLKmrggwOc 7 hours ago

InTheKnowFinds

In The Know Finds Kourtney Kardashian says this towel cuts her hair drying time in half https://t.co/spDHz9Fik8 9 hours ago

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez Kourtney Kardashian says this towel cuts her hair drying time in half https://t.co/BeVe1C2Wcy https://t.co/P7BEy8zMiX 9 hours ago

foomper

Ken Scott Or as Kourtney would say, "IIIII? literallllllly? quittttttt? this? literallllllly? stupiddddd? show-wuh?" https://t.co/PbQAlGVQGo 3 days ago

zasportsshow

Zack Attack Joel McHale warned us. And you guys continued to give them exposure. Regardless, I’m so glad to see this awful exp… https://t.co/isvquYB4PO 3 days ago

kristoferkawas

kristoferkawas Kourtney Kardashian Calls Fight With Sister Kim 'Trash,' Says She Quit 'KUWTK' Kourtney had a lot to say during Thu… https://t.co/RDHJOqS933 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.