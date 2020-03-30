Kourtney Kardashian says this towel cuts her hair drying time in half

When it comes to beauty routines, we are constantly seeking out products that make our day-to-day lives a bit easier.

Kourtney Kardashian recently let fans in on her best kept secret: The Aquis x Poosh Rapid Dry and Sleep Hair Turban.

It’s a dual-sided towel that helps cuts drying time by 50 percent.

The towel is created from Two layer-lisse, which is an ultra-fine fiber that absorbs water and helps to minimize water damage .

The leopard side is made from charmeuse, a soft luxurious silky fabric that protects your hair.

Aside from alleviating bed head, it also allows for less friction between your hair and pillow case, otherwise causing frizz and split-ends