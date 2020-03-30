Global  

Zac Brown Cancels Tour And Sends Strong Message To Parents

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:37s
The Zac Brown Band has canceled its 2020 tour and laid off 90% of its staff due to the coronavirus.

The Grammy Award-winning frontman, Zac Brown, spoke to CNN about the decision saying: "It's just the right thing to do." Brown went on to say; "You know, keeping everybody safe is priority one.

It has been really hard".

He also sent a message to parents of kids who are not practicing social distancing, asking for a "call to action".

