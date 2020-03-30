Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Krispy Kreme Offers Donuts for Doctors Monday

Krispy Kreme Offers Donuts for Doctors Monday

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
Krispy Kreme Offers Donuts for Doctors Monday
For National Doctor's Day, doctors can get a dozen doughnuts for free.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BoBurlingham

Bo Burlingham RT @Gr8GameBusiness: A bit of positivity for your news feed. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving away free donuts to our healthcare workers ev… 25 minutes ago

JJ_Roberson

J. J. Roberson RT @WITN: Krispy Kreme offers free donuts to healthcare workers 47 minutes ago

Gr8GameBusiness

Great Game of Business A bit of positivity for your news feed. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving away free donuts to our healthcare workers… https://t.co/mIcaRllQsJ 5 hours ago

WITN

WITN Headlines Krispy Kreme offers free donuts to healthcare workers 8 hours ago

yngsambam

sambam RT @8NewsNow: Krispy Kreme is giving out a dozen donuts for free to healthcare workers tomorrow, and many other businesses are offering dea… 13 hours ago

8NewsNow

8 News NOW Krispy Kreme is giving out a dozen donuts for free to healthcare workers tomorrow, and many other businesses are of… https://t.co/sI9kzwtM3E 18 hours ago

BrandEating

Brand Eating Krispy Kreme Offers Free Dozen Original Glazed Donuts with Every Order of a Dozen or More Original Glazed Donuts Ev… https://t.co/iKdlJ31k2v 2 days ago

magic965

Magic 96.5 Krispy Kreme will be offering free donuts to doctors and nurses every Monday until May! - @RobMusicConrad &… https://t.co/XqdzJ8ufmf 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.