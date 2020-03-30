Global  

Billionaire David Geffen Deletes Instagram After Swift Backlash For Tone-Deaf Post

David Geffen, faced swift backlash after he told his Instagram followers that he is "self-isolating" on his superyacht.

The billionaire posted a photo of himself on his yacht the "Rising Sun" in the Grenadines.

Many of his followers were quick to point out that his post was tone-deaf amidst the coronavirus crisis.

According to Business Insider, Geffen deleted his Instagram soon after.

