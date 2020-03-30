iHeart Living Room Concert For America: A Full Recap | Billboard News

AJ GIRL RT @billboard: The @backstreetboys made magic happen from five different places during the #iHeartConcertOnFOX https://t.co/qC4q3tF3MD 4 minutes ago

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Fox, iHeart Execs Reveal Secrets Behind ‘Living Room Concert’ Performances (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/oKOAvH43iB via @variety 4 minutes ago

Starlight PR™ Elton John Closes iHeart Living Room Concert for America With 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me'… https://t.co/gMPsiY61cO 4 minutes ago

JCM Holdings Elton John Closes iHeart Living Room Concert for America With 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me'… https://t.co/VnrDnzoQjk 4 minutes ago

AlainTaxi19 RT @JCMD_Media: Demi Lovato singing "Skyscraper" as part of the iHeart Living Room Concert for America #iHeartConcertonFOX https://t.co/QYj… 5 minutes ago

Damien Krzesinski RT @Stephen_Stanton: #ICYMI Here's the Backstreet Boys performing ‘I Want It That Way’from last night's iHeart Living Room Concert for Amer… 6 minutes ago