Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > E-Sports Are on the Rise, Says Boxing Promoter

E-Sports Are on the Rise, Says Boxing Promoter

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
E-Sports Are on the Rise, Says Boxing Promoter

E-Sports Are on the Rise, Says Boxing Promoter

E-Sports Are on the Rise, Says Boxing Promoter The real-life sporting world has been thrown into chaos by the coronavirus crisis.

But boxing promoter Kalle Sauerland has responded to the situation in a creative way.

He launched computer-versus-computer simulations from the 2011 Electronic Arts game, 'Fight Night Champion.'

Kalle Sauerland, to the BBC E-gamer Amy Bayliss, who is known by her fans as Bamyleaf, is similarly enthusiastic about the current trend.

Bayliss has noticed an upturn in viewer numbers, and she admits the pandemic is the main driving force behind the spike.

Amy Bayliss, via statement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.