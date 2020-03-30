Global  

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Calls For Better Social Distancing

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Gov.

Phil Murphy challenged people in New Jersey to tighten their exposure to other people even more as the rate of infections and deaths in the state continued to grow.

CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

