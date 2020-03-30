This oddly chemical reaction will give you ASMR now < > Embed Video Credit: In The Know Creative [AOL.com] - Duration: 01:35s - Published This oddly chemical reaction will give you ASMR The mesmerizing slow-motion video of Sodium and Potassium exploding and fizzing in water in an ASMR experiment to watch. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this