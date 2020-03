Delaware County Mom Raises Money To Provide Lunch For Hospital Workers now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:45s - Published Joe Holden reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Delaware County Mom Raises Money To Provide Lunch For Hospital Workers ANOTHER AT BLACKWOOD CAMPUS OFCAMDEN COUNTY COLLEGE IN THENEXT TWO WEEKS.WITH STAY AT HOME ORDERSIN PLACE FOR ANOTHER MONTHGOOD SMART TANS CONTINUE TOLOOK FOR WAYS TO HELP HEALTHCARE WORKERS ON THE FRONTLINES WHILE HELPING SMALLBUSINESSES, SUFFERING DURINGTHE CLOSE ANOTHER.JOE HOLDEN SPOKE WITH THEWOMAN IN DELAWARE COUNTY WHOIS DOING JUST THAT HOPING TOSHOW FAMILY MEMBERS IN SOUTHJERSEY SOME LOVE IN THE TIMEOF SOCIAL DISTANCING.JOE'S IN MEDIA TONIGHT WITHMORE, HI THERE JOE.REPORTER: HI JESSICA PEOPLEARE GETTING CREATIVE.I WILL TELL YOU FOR A RUSHHOUR RIGHT NOW IN MEDIADELAWARE COUNTY THERE ISREALLY NOTHING MUCH TO TALKABOUT.NO TRAFFIC OUT HERE, BUT YOUKNOW WHERE THERE IS A LOT OFTRAFFIC FACEBOOK COMMUNITYPAGES WHERE THEY ARE DOINGSOME GOOD WORK AND HELPINGTHOSE FRONT LINE WORKERS.IT WAS A WILD FIRE OF AN IDEA,DAVID KAVANAUGH THOUGHT WHY INTHE PROVIDE LUNCH FOR HER MOMAND OTHERS ON THE FRONT LINEINSIDE OF THE CAMDEN COUNTYEMERGENCY ROOM.AFTER WE DID WE HAVE MONEYCOMING IN.WE DECIDED WHAT COULD WE DONECK.MY HUSBAND IS A POLICEOFFICER.WE DECIDED TO HIT ALL OF THEPOLICE DEPARTMENT, FIREDEPARTMENTS, E MS COMPANIES.REPORTER: WITH THE HELP OFTHE SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK PAGECALLED DELCO HAPPY HOURSDOZENS BEGAN TO DONATE TO THECAUSE.DANA WAS OFF TO THE RACESSENDING FOOD TO FIRSTRESPONDERS AND HEALTH CAREWORKERS ALL WHILE HELPINGPATRONIZE LOCAL RESTAURANTS.SUCH A GROUP EFFORT.EVERYBODY DONATING AND WOULDNOT BE POSSIBLE WITHOUT THEMAND IT IS LITERALLY BEEN SOSURREAL.I PLAN ON SPENDING RUN WATCHMY MOM AND IT ENDING THERE ANDIT HAS JUST BLEND UP.REPORTER: DANA HAS LAUNCHEDA PAGE CALLED DELL KENTUCKYUNITED SPECIFICALLY DESIGN TOSEND FOOD AND WARM WISHES TOPOLICE DEPARTMENTS, E MS, FIREDEPARTMENT AND HOSPITALS.WE HAVE DELIVERED TO EIGHTHOSPITALS.EVE ON.THEM WE FILL TWO AND THREEDEPARTMENTS AT A TIME.IT HAS BEEN AMAZING.REPORTER: LET NOTHINGSUNSHINE IN THESE GRAY, MARCHDAISES HOW PEOPLE ARE RISINGTO THE OCCASION AND BACKINGTHEIR FRONT LINE HEROES.DELAWARE COUNTY COMMUNITYI'M A PART OF IT AND I LOVELIVING HERE BUT I NEVER KNEWIT COULD GET TO THIS.IT JUST RESTORES YOUR HUMANITYIN PEOPLE AND IT HAS REALLYBEEN AMAZING TO SEE ALL THESEPEOPLE DON'T KNOW EACH OTHERCOME TOGETHER.REPORTER: DANA IS HUMLED TOLIST TONE HER DESCRIBE ITSHE'S MORE LIKE A AIR TRAFFICCONTROLLER TAKING CALLSPLACING ORDER AND MAKING SURETHOSE DELIVER ACE ARRIVED TOTHE POLICE DEPARTMENTS, FIREDEPARTMENT AND THE HOSPITALSALL IN GOING, JUST THAT EXTRAMILE MORE IN HELPING THOSE WHOARE FACING SO MUCH RIGHT NOW.LIVE FROM MEDIA JOE HOLDEN FOR





