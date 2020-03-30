DeSantis Family Welcomes Third Child Into World 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:44s - Published DeSantis Family Welcomes Third Child Into World But the governor said he wasn't in the delivery room because they wanted to save the personel protection equipment for the medical staff who needed it. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this