Banks Help Customers During Pandemic

Families across the country are wondering if they are going to be able to afford their homes and businesses during this pandemic.

Cards-vo-2 families across the country are wondering if they are going to be able to afford their homes and businesses during this pandemic.

Bank and credit cards-vo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:banks helping customers during pandemic kimt news 3 to ease the financial pain - banks are working with customers on things like slashing interest rates - and deferring loan payments.

Security bank president tim lenhart says his bank has some options for his customers.xxx bank and credit cards-sot-1 "extensive loans, people don't have to make payments for a period of time, 2-3-4 months, whatever it is.

Or maybe they can only pay interest only, not principal and interest."

The u-s small business administration has a paycheck protection program that's authorizing over 300 billion dollars towards job retention and other expenses.

We have a link to that program under this story at kimt dot com.

