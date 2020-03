'It was almost like Disney World': Shorewood and more Wisconsin districts start virtual learning Monday now < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:59s - Published Monday, March 30 was day one of virtual learning for Shorewood schools. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'It was almost like Disney World': Shorewood and more Wisconsin districts start virtual learning Monday THIS IS THE TIME WHEN MANYYOUNG STUDENTS WOULD BEHEADING BACK TO THE CLASSROOMAFTER SPRING BREAK. BUT THESEARE NOT NORMAL TIMES.. AS KIDSARE NOW DOING CLASSWORK ATáHOMEá. KRISTIN BYRNE CHECKEDIN WITH FAMILIES WHO STARTEDVIRTUAL LEARNING áTODAYá...ANDOTHERS WHO ARE KEEPING UP WITHTHE WORK.DAY ONE OF VIRTUAL LEARNINGFOR SHOREWOOD SCHOOLS...ANDDAD ..JESSE DERCKS...SAYS THEHIGHLIGHT WAS...HIS GIRLSSEEING THEIR TEACHERS ONLINE...it was almost like Disneyworld they were jumping aroundsuper excited to see them TINAPEADOR'S KIDS ARE IN THEKENOSHA SCHOOLS...THE DISTRICTALSO ADDED ONLINE INSTRUCTIONTODAY...it started today andhow's it been going?It's beengoing pretty good so far theonly problem that I've comeacross is one of the learningwebsites that they use is notworking well and it'stemporarily dowSTATE DATASHOWS SEVERAL DISTRICTSSTARTED SOME FORM OF VIRTUALLEARNING FOR THE FIRST TIMEMARCH 30TH...MANY OTHERSSTARTED THE WEEK OF THE 16TH...LOST INSTRUCTION TIME....ISN'TMUCH OF A CONCERN FOR THESEPARENTS....it was prettychaotic so I don't know howproductive we would have beenwith all of that happening atthe same time ...MILWAUKEEPUBLIC SCHOOLS DIDNT GIVESPECIFICS BUT TOLD USIT'S...EXPLORING WAYS TOPROVIDE TECHNOLOGY AND REMOTEACCESS TO ALL STUDENTS IN THEDISTRICT.....IN THEMEANTIME....MPS PARENTS LIKESTEVEN THOMPSON ARE PICKING UPINSTRUCTION PACKETS FOR THEIRSTUDENTS...some of this newstuff out here is a littlemore advanced than when wewere going to school I wouldlove the kids to be back inschool :...TO HELP ALLEVIATESOME OF THE STRESS...PARENTSCAN TURN TO PBS...MONDAY ITLAUNCHED EDUCATIONALPROGRAMMING DEDICATED TO EACHGRADE....KIDS CANLEARN...SCIENCE, MATH, ANDSOCIAL STUDIES.....ON THEWISCONSIN CHANNEL...ORONLINE... I have 3 children )(it's hard to balanceeverybody's needs at once...NAVIGATING THIS NEW WAY OFLEARNING...IS STILLCHALLENGING...BUT THE PARENTSAPPRECIATE THE HARD WORKTEACHERS ARE PUTTING IN....11:53:26 it's a really goodmorale boost for them to seetheir teachers :29KRISTINBYRNE TMJ4 NEWS.





