Today is ‘National Doctors Appreciation Day’

And washing our- hands.- - with the entire world battling- the covid-19 pandemic it- couldn't be a better time to- celebrate those on the- frontlines.

- it's national doctors'- appreciation day and here on th- coast, memorial hospital at - gulfport's nurses and staff - members, throughout the system,- sent in memos of- gratitude to highlight the- contributions physicians make - every day.- usually there's an apprecation- dinner but this year, pizza was- delivered to say a small thanks- the theme of this year's- appreciation is "celebrating hope and healing".

In a letter to his staff, hospital- ceo kent nicaud - knee-co - , states the reason we should - continue celebrating one- another, now more than ever.- - "we feel that the healthcare workers - - - - are heros in that they are- redefining not only their work- life but their family life.

- they're - here on the frontlines taking - care of patients that possibly- - - - can be sick.

So really- identifying and trying to get - through there day is the stress- their going through."

- - -