Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 Nevada update for March 30

COVID-19 Nevada update for March 30

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:13s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19 Nevada update for March 30

COVID-19 Nevada update for March 30

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state of Nevada as of March 30, 2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CityofReno

City of Reno March 30 live update: Regional elected officials address Northern Nevada regarding COVID-19. Watch at:… https://t.co/J0Fk4UHdV6 5 hours ago

FJPence

FJPence RT @reviewjournal: UPDATE: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County and the state of Nevada both registered their sharpest on… 3 days ago

reviewjournal

Las Vegas Review-Journal UPDATE: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County and the state of Nevada both registered their sharpe… https://t.co/nf8xkSRAYX 3 days ago

DAACVegas

DAAC Nevada Arts Council Constituents - COVID-19 Update March 24, 2020 https://t.co/LufqnkYj2j 5-Minute Survey: The Econ… https://t.co/4IDcejV22i 5 days ago

anjeanocyte

Sheena Jane Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 March 23,2020 Clark County update: Total (+) cases: 212 Deaths: 4 Hospi… https://t.co/QnhIcXpJ98 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.