Westworld 3x03 The Absence of Field - Behind the scenes - Creating Westworld's Reality

A new discovery.

The cast and crew of Westworld Season 3 discuss the making of “The Absence of Field.” #HBO #Westworld Follow the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin in this dark odyssey that begins in a world where every human appetite can be indulged.

Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe and Scott Mescudi join Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and more for the upcoming third season, which will explore questions about the nature of our reality, free will and what makes us human.