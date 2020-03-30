Global  

Killing Eve Season 3 Trailer - Villanelle Sings

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:25s
Killing Eve Season 3 Trailer - Villanelle Sings - Killing Eve centers on two women; Eve (Sandra Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn't fulfill her fantasies of being a spy.

Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her.

Killing Eve topples the typical spy-action thriller as these two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

#KillingEve » Watch Killing Eve Sundays at 8:00pm on BBC America » Starring: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw

popcultscoops

Pop Culture Scoops RT @popcultscoops: Sandra Oh’s Eve and Jodie Comer’s Villanelle will return to TV on April 12th #KillingEve #KillingEveSeason3 #Eve #Villan… 31 minutes ago

melsil

Melissa Silverstein Villanelle learns Eve is still alive in “Killing Eve” Season 3: https://t.co/NRo29h9wzT https://t.co/AZiuINMLjx 5 hours ago

ebruduvenci

EbruDüvenciArt RT @IndieWire: #KillingEve Season 3 First Trailer: Eve Is Alive and Villanelle Is an Evil Clown https://t.co/mrTG4S9w0p https://t.co/meawhd… 6 hours ago

StyleUpNow2017

Styleupnow Trailer Watch: Villanelle Learns Eve Is Still Alive in “Killing Eve” Season 3 - https://t.co/gqxJcKrlTd - https://t.co/FeOsVqni4G 7 hours ago

geekspinco

GEEKSPIN Sandra Oh’s Eve and Jodie Comer’s Villanelle will return to TV on April 12th #KillingEve #spythriller 🔪🕵️‍♀️👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 https://t.co/XI8hY9zWZM 7 hours ago

willwritesgood

Will Wallace RT @WomenaHollywood: Trailer Watch: Villanelle Learns Eve Is Still Alive in “Killing Eve” Season 3 https://t.co/ObtxROJ1cI https://t.co/H7o… 8 hours ago

WomenaHollywood

Women and Hollywood Trailer Watch: Villanelle Learns Eve Is Still Alive in “Killing Eve” Season 3 https://t.co/ObtxROJ1cI https://t.co/H7okJQP4dk 8 hours ago

melsil

Melissa Silverstein Trailer Watch: Villanelle Learns Eve Is Still Alive in “Killing Eve” Season 3 https://t.co/qvUAPBtBzU https://t.co/WPtSOkQLSa 8 hours ago

