Print Shop Helps Small Businesses

Item of clothing as unassuming as a táshirt is working to unite the rochester community..

And raise money for struggling small businesses.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from pasquales neighborhood pizzeria with how we can all get involved in the effort á jessica?

Xxx george and katie á you could be the owner of a custom táshirt by simply ordering takeá out or delivery food from a local participating restaurant like pasquales.

The owner of an area print shop tells me he's currenlty provding the shirts for free to rochester businesses who can then in turn give them away to customers however they'd like with the hopes of creating buzz and bringing in business.

Xxx united we stand á six feet apart.

So many of these restaurants are near and dear to us.

Print shop owner dave van eijl is hoping the slogan resonates with the rochester community.

He's encouraging us all to buy a táshirt or sweatshirt to create an emergency grant fund for small businesses.

If a small business owner comes to us and says 'hey, i'm on the verge of not being able to pay an electric bill and i need 1,000 bucks,' the more of those we sell the more small grants we can give out.

In a separate effort á van eijl is also creating custom tá shirts for nearly a dozen local businesses in rochester including john hardy's..

Grand rounds..

Newt's and pasquales for free.

When i got a phone call that they wanted to sponsor us, it brings tears that that's the most important thing that we have to think of is each other.

The restaurants can then choose how they'd like to give the shirts away to customers..

As promotional items..

To boost their business.

At the end we're going to come out of it and it's how we all handled it together that means a lot.

Van eijl hopes the communitity's generosity will continue to grow á and keep small busnesses from disappearing.

Some of these places are as good as any new york restaurant or chicago the first 100á shirts have gone out to john hardy's..

And "van isle' says it's already been a success.

A trend he hopes continues for every other participating business.

Live in rochester á jessica bringe á kimt news 3./// thank you jessica.

If you'd like to purchase an "united we stand" shirt you can find the website on kimtádotácom.

You can also find ways to order from local restaurants or purchase