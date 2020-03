23ABC News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for March 31, 2020

USING TECHNOLOGY TO MONITORPATIENTSREMOTELY.WHAT ONE COMPANY IS MAKINGAVAILBLE TO ALL PATIENTS,DOCTORS AND HOSPITALS --- ANDHOW IT WILL HELP EASE THE BURDENON HOSPITALS.THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HASCHANGED THEWAY ALMOST EVERY BUSINESSOPERATES.

HOW LOCAL REALTORS AREADAPTING THEIR PRACTICES.PLUS --- HOW A LOCAL RESTAURANTIS GIVINGCUSTOMERS THE CHANCE TO SHAREMESSAGES OF HOPE --- ONESTICKY NOTE AT A TIME.GOOD MORNING... AND THANKS FORTUNING IN FOR 23ABC NEWS AT SIXA-M..

I'M MIKE HART.AND I'M DANIELLE KERNKAMP.MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES THISAFTERNOON INTO THEUPCOMING WEEKEND WILLBE NEAR NORMAL FOR THIS TIME OFYEAR.

A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MAYBERESPONSIBLE FOR VALLEY RAIN ANDNUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES HASTOPPED 800-THOUSAND WORLDWIDE.THIS INTERACTIVE MAP WAS UPDATEDBY JOHNS HOPKINSUNIVERSITY JUST OVER AN HOURAGO.

IT INCLUDES A COUNTRY BYCOUNTRY BREAKDOWN OFCASES --- WHICH SHOWS THE U-SHAS JUST UNDER 165-THOUSANDCASES -- MORE THAN ANY OTHERCOUNTRY.WE'LL CONTINUE TO BRING YOU THELATEST ON COVID-19 ON AIRAND ONLINE AT TURN TO 23 DOTCOM.THIS WEEK -- THE PANAMA BUENAVISTA UNION SCHOOL DISTRICTIS HANDING OUT CHROMEBOOKS FORSTUDENTS TO CONTINUESCHOOLING AT HOME DURING THESHELTER IN PLACE ORDER.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO JOINS USLIVE WITH WHAT YOU NEED TOKNOW TO GET ONE.GOOD MORNING,TODAY IS THE SECOND DAY STUDENTSAND PARENTS CANPICK UP CHROMEBOOKS FROM THEDISTRICT'S JUNIORHIGH SCHOOLS.

ALL THEY NEED TODO IS FILL OUT THIS TECHNOLOGYREQUEST FORM AND THEY WALK AWAYWITH A VIRTUALCLASSROOM.AS HOME BECOMES BOTH A SCHOOLAND AN OFFICE FORFAMILIES, MANY STUDENTS AREHAVING TO SHARE TECHNOLOGYWITH SIBLINGS OR PARENTS INORDER TO STAY ON TOP OF THEIRSCHOOL WORK.DR.KEVIN SILBERBERG/PBVU SDSUPERINTENDENT:"MANY OF OUR PARENTS HAVEDEVICES AT HOME BUT THERE IS ALARGE POPULATION THAT WANT THEIRCHROMEBOOKSTHAT THEY USE EVERY SINGLE DAY"ABOUT 10-THOUSAND LAPTOPS THATSTUDENTS USE INTHE REGULAR SCHOOL YEAR WILL BEGIVEN TO STUDENTS IN THEPANAMA BUENA VISTA SCHOOLDISTRICT THIS WEEK TO GOALONG WITH THE SCHOOL WORKPACKET THEY WERE GIVEN.SYDNEY GRIDIRON/8TH GRADESTUDENT: "THEY'VE BEENPOSTING ON GOOGLE CLASSROOM ANDTELLING US WHATS HAPPENING INTHE WORLD AND THEY HAVE US DOINGAPACKET I'VE BEEN MOSTLY USING MYPHONE" SYDNEY IS AN 8TH GRADESTUDENT AT EARL WARREN JUNIORHIGHSCHOOL AND SHE HOPES HAVING THELAPTOP WILL EXPEDITE HER LASTYEAR OF JUNIOR HIGH.DR.KEVIN SILBERBERG/PBVU SDSUPERINTENDENT:"WE ARE SENDING THESE HOMES SOTHERES A DECREASE IN THELOSS OF ANY KIND OF LEARNING"TEACHERS ARE HELPING TO SANITIZETHE LAPTOPS ANDPARENTS AND STUDENTS ARE STILLURGED TO PRACTICE SOCIALDISTANCING DURING THE PICKUPPROCESS.

DR.KEVINSILBERBERG/PBVU SDSUPERINTENDENT:"THIS TIME HAS BEEN MAKE ADECISION AND IT CHANGES THENEXT DAY..

WE'RE TRYING TODUPLICATE THE SOCIAL ANDACADEMIC ONLINE AND ITS PRETTYRICH ITS OK BUT NOTHINGREPLACES THE RICHNESS OF ASTUDENT AND TEACHER AT ASCHOOL"TODAY IS THE LAST DAY FOR JUNIORHIGH SCHOOLSTUDENTS TO PICK UP THEIRLAPTOPS FROM 8:30 A.M.

TO 11;30A.M.AND WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY WILLBE DEDICATED TOELEMENTARY SCHOOLS FROM 8:30A.M.TO 11: 30 A.M.AGAIN, PARENTS CAN BRING THETECHNOLOGY REQUEST FILLED OUT ORFILL IT OUT AT THE SCHOOL SITES.IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS-- SARGASINTERNATIONAL IS USING CLOUDTECHNOLOGY TO HELP OPEN SPACEIN HOSPITALS FOR CRITICALLY ILLPATIENTS AND EASE THE BURDENON CARE PROVIDERS.PATIENTS THAT HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUSCAN REMOTELY LOG INTO THE PORTALAND ENTER THEIRVITAL HEALTH INFORMATION LIKETHEIR TEMPERATURES,BLOOD PRESSURES, AND HEART RATEVIA THE CLOUD.SARGAS IS MAKING THIS PLATFORMAVAILABLE TO ALLHOSPITALS, HEALTHCARE PROVIDERSAND COVID-19PATIENTS.THE IDEA IS THIS WILL HELP THOSEWITH LESSER SYMPTOMS STAYAT HOME AND ALLOW THOSE WITHSERIOUS SYMPTOMS TORECEIVE THE TREATMENT THEY NEED.FOR MORE INFORMATION --- AND TOSIGN UP FOR REMOTE PATIENTMONITORING -- HEAD TO OURWEBSITE TURN TO23 DOT COM.KERN COUNTY REALTORS AND THEIRCLIENTS ARE HAVING TOCHANGE THE WAY THEY DO BUSINESSBECAUSE OF THECOVID-19 OUTBREAK.JUST DAYS AGO -- THE CALIFORNIAASSOICIATION OF REALTORSRECEIVED INFORMATION FROM THEDEPARTMENT OFHOMELAND SECURITY SAYINGRESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIALREAL ESTATE IS CONSIDERED ANESSENTIAL SERVICES INCALIFORNIA.THAT'S BECAUSE IT FALLS UNDERTHE CATEGORY OF RESIDENTAL ANDSHELTER FACILITY AND SERVICES.BUT JUST BECAUSE REALTORS ARE ANESSENTIALBUSINESS.... DOES NOT MEAN IT'SBUSINESS AS USUAL.

OPEN HOUSESARE PROHIBITED.POTENTIAL BUYERS DO HAVE THEOPTION TO WALK THROUGHTHE HOME THEMSELVES OR WALKTHROUGH THE HOME VIA A VIDEOCHAT.SOME OF THE THINGS THAT MEMBERSHAVEHAD TO GET USED TO IS TRYING TOGET THOSE LISTINGS IN A VIRTUALCAPACITY.WHETHER ITS 3D TOUR OR HOME TOURWITH PICTURES AND MAKE THEM INTOA VIRTUALONE.

OTHERWISE JUST GETTING THECLIENTS TO FEEL LIKE THEY AREPART OF THE HOME.NEWPORT SAYS IF YOU WERE IN THEPROCESS OF SHOWING YOURHOME THAT YOU WOULD LIKE TOSELL... SHE RECOMMENDSYOU TAKE A VIDEO OF YOUR HOMEEVEN IF IT'S JUST FROM YOUR CELLPHONE AND DO YOUR OWN WALKTHROUGH AS WELL AS PROVIDEDETAILED PICTURES OF YOURLISTING.THE SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTCENTER AT C-S-UBAKERSFIELD IS TRYING TO HELPSMALL BUSINESSESIMPACTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS BYHOSTING A FREE WEEKLY WEBINARSERIES.THEY SAY THE WEBINAR SERIES WILLFOCUS ON CRITICAL FUNDINGOPTIONS THAT ARE AVAILABLE TOSMALL BUSINESSESTHROUGH THE RECENTLY PASSED2-TRILLION DOLLAR STIMULUSBILL."MANAGING YOUR SMALL BUSINESSDURING THE PANDEMIC CRISIS"WILL BE HOSTED ONLINE TOMORROWAT 1 P-M.WE HAVE A LINK ON OUR WEBSITETURN TO 23 DOT COM WHERE YOUCAN REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR.A DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT HAS A WALLINSIDE THAT IS GIVING PEOPLE INTHE COMMUNITY THE CHANCE TOSPREAD HOPE TOOTHERS DURING THIS TIME.LOCALE FARM TO TABLE -- WHICH ISLOCATED AT 18TH STREET AND GSTREET -- HAS STARTED A SORT OFINSPIRATION WALL.THE RESTAURANT REMAINS OPEN FORTO-GO ORDERS... BUT IT'SALSO PROVIDING A CHANCE FORPEOPLE TO BUILD A SENSE OFREASSURANCE IN AN UNCERTAINTIME.

INDIVIDUALS ARE TAKING POST IT NOTES WITH INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGES AND STICKING THEM TO THE WINDOW OF THE SHOP AS THEY'RE PICKING UP THEIR TO-GO ORDERS. SOME SAY "IT TAKES A VILLAGE", "EVERYTHING IS GOING TO BE OK", "I LOVE BEING ABLE TO SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES" AND MORE. WE JUST WANTED TO CHANGE THE CONVERSATION FROM ALL THE NEGATIVE TO SOMETHING POSITIVE. SO PEOPLE WOULD COME IN CAN YOU BELIEVE WHAT'S HAPPENING WHAT'S GOING ON. AND WE START OFF WITH IF YOU HAVE SOMETHING HOPEFUL, GRATFUL OR THANKFUL ANYTHING THAT IS GOING TO TAKE YOU AWAY FROM ALL THE CRAZY HAPPENING NOW THAT'S HOW IT STARTED. IF YOU'D LIKE TO LEAVE A NOTE -- THE BUSINESS IS OPEN FOR TAKEOUT AND CURBSIDE PICK UP MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY FROM 10 AM TO 4PM.

WITH OUR NEW PODCAST ENTITLED -- "CORONAVIRUS IMPACT." 23ABC'S KARI OSEP AND MATT LIVELY ARE HOSTING THE PODCAST. IN EPISODE 8, HOST KARI OSEP UPDATES YOU ON THE NEWEST KERN COUNTY CORONAVIRUS CASES AND THE HEALTHCARE CHANGES HAPPENING LOCALLY AND AROUND THE STATE. LEZLA GOODEN JOINS THE SHOW TO DISCUSS HER STORY ON HOW REALTORS ARE BEING FORCED TO ADAPT DURING THE PANDEMIC.

DOINGACTIVITIES WITH YOUR KIDS?ARE YOU DOING SOME HOMEPROJECTS?SEND US VIDEOS OR PICTURES ONOUR FACEBOOK PAGE OR EMAIL USAT NEWS AT K-E-R-O DOT COM.YOU MAY SEE SOME OF THEM RIGHTHERE ON 23 A-B-C.